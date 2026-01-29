It's a loaded Thursday schedule for sports betting, the perfect time to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. The offer gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on where they live. There are eight NBA games, almost every NHL team is in action and there's a deep college basketball slate for Thursday. Sign up at BetMGM Sportsbook and get your bonus bets for Thursday's games:

Best bets for Thursday, Jan. 29

The eight-game NBA schedule is highlighted again by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who visit the Minnesota Timberwolves. Oklahoma City (39-10) hasn't been as dominant as it had been early on, losing three of its past six games, but still sits atop the Western Conference. The Thunder beat the Pelicans 104-95 on Tuesday and face a Timberwolves team that has beaten Golden State and Dallas so far this week following a five-game losing streak. Minnesota (29-19) beat the Mavericks 118-105 on Wednesday. They come into this one as 6.5-point home underdogs, but the SportsLine model has them covering the spread in 52% of its simulations. Minnesota wins 40% of the time, bringing some value as +203 money-line underdogs.

Thursday is the third of seven days this season that feature 15 NHL games, with only the Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets getting the day off as the league loads up entering the Olympic break. One of the highlights is the Colorado Avalanche visiting the Montreal Canadiens. The NHL-best Avalanche (35-7-9) have hit a slump, losing five of their past seven, including a 5-2 loss to the Senators on Wednesday. Montreal (29-17-7) has lost four of seven but beat Las Vegas 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday. The Avalanche are -133 road favorites, but the Canadiens are winning in 49% of SportsLine simulations, making them a decent play at +113 on the money line. The model has an 'A' grade on Under 6.5 goals in the Ducks vs. Canucks matchup, with the Under coming in at a 68.6% rate.

Responsible Gaming

