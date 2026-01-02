Before the biggest weekend of the NFL season, bettors have a ton of options Friday to take advantage of the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. The offer gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, with the offer varying by state. There are 10 NBA games -- featuring Thunder vs. Warriors and Grizzlies vs. Lakers -- as well as four NHL games, including the Panthers vs. Rangers in the NHL Winter Classic. The Friday slate also includes key college basketball matchups and four college football bowl games. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Friday's top games:

Best bets for Friday's top games

The Oklahoma City Thunder (29-5) still hold the best record in the Western Conference despite some recent problems with the Spurs. They have won three in a row since losing four of six (including three to San Antonio). OKC beat the Trail Blazers 124-95 on New Year's Eve, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continuing to dominate. He has 69 points in the past two games and is second in the NBA in scoring, averaging 32.1 points per game. Golden State (18-16) has won five of its past six, including a 132-125 victory against the Hornets on Wednesday. Stephen Curry, who scored at least 23 in all six, is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, and Draymond Green has been ruled out. Oklahoma City is an 8.5-point favorite, but the Warriors are covering in 68% of the SportsLine Projection Models' simulations and winning 45% of the time as +301 underdogs. Both picks earn B grades, and so does Over 228.5 total points, which hits at an almost 63% clip. In other NBA action, the Los Angeles Lakers (20-11) host the Memphis Grizzlies (15-18), with the Lakers listed as 3.5-point home favorites and covering the spread in 64% of the model's simulations.

There are also some intriguing college basketball matchups, as No. 9 Michigan State (11-1) faces 13th-ranked Nebraska (12-0) and No. 2 Michigan (12-0) puts its perfect record on the line against No. 24 USC (12-1). Michigan has been dominant so far and comes in as a 21.5-point home favorite, but the Trojans are covering in 67% of the SportLine model's simulations. The four college football bowl matchups Friday include Arizona vs. SMU in the Holiday Bowl at 8 p.m. ET, with the Mustangs (8-4) favored by 1.5 after opening as 1.5-point underdogs. The NHL's Winter Classic is also set for Friday, with the Florida Panthers facing the New York Rangers in Miami. The SportsLine model has the Rangers winning 53% of the time as +120 underdogs. Bet on the NBA, college sports and more at BetMGM to get bonus bets.

