Betting preview for Monday, Feb. 2

The Minnesota Timberwolves aim for a fifth consecutive victory on Monday when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies again. The Timberwolves (31-19) are fifth in the Western Conference, just 2.5 games behind the second-place Spurs. They beat Memphis 131-114 on Saturday as Anthony Edwards scored 33 points, Julius Randle added 27 and Rudy Gobert snagged 16 rebounds. Memphis (18-29) has lost six in a row, and star guard Ja Morant missed five of those and remains out with an elbow sprain. Minnesota is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies odds, and the Over/Under for total points is 229.5. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the Over in this one, with it hitting in 66.6% of its simulations, earning a 'B' grade. The Timberwolves win 76% of the time and cover the spread at a 62% rate.

In the NHL, the league-best Avalanche host the Red Wings after beating them 5-0 in Detroit on Saturday. Colorado (36-8-9) is seven points ahead of the second-place Minnesota Wild in the Western Conference, while the Red Wings (32-18-6) are second in the East behind Tampa Bay. The Avalanche have an absurd plus-74 goal differential while Detroit is even, with Colorado scoring 37 more goals and allowing 37 fewer this season. Nathan MacKinnon, who leads the league with 40 goals and is second with 95 points, scored twice and had an assist Saturday. The Avalanche are -211 favorites on the money line, and the Over/Under is 6.5 goals. The SportsLine model has a 'B' grade on Colorado on the money line, as the Avs win 73% of the time, and gives an 'A' rating to Over 6.5, which hits 64.7% of the time.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are a 4.5-point home favorite against the Kansas Jayhawks, and SportsLine's model is leaning slightly toward TTU and Over 154.5, with both hitting at around 51%. Both teams are 16-5 and have beaten two ranked teams over the past few weeks. Both have taken down BYU -- with KU beating the Cougars 90-82 on Saturday -- and Kansas also beat then-No. 2 Iowa State while Tech knocked off Houston, ranked fourth at the time. The Red Raiders average 84 points per game, while Kansas averages less than 79, but the Jayhawks are better on the defensive end.

