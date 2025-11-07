There are some massive games on the schedule for Friday, Nov. 7, and interested bettors can use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, with the offer available to you dependent on the state you're in. These offers can be used on Friday's top NBA, NHL or college football games, such as the Nuggets hosting the Warriors or a big AAC tilt between Tulane and Memphis. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to get bonus bets for Friday's games:

Best bets for Friday, Nov. 7

Friday's top college football game is in the AAC when Tulane visits Memphis. It's strange to say, but this game has massive College Football Playoff implications as Memphis is currently the favorite to be the Group of Five representative in the 12-team field. The Tigers are 8-1 and took down South Florida last month to take control of that race. Tulane is hardly a slouch, making this a very tough game for Memphis. The Green Wave are 6-2 this year and are a very tough out under Jon Sumrall. Tulane is also coming off a blowout loss to UTSA, so the Green Wave should be plenty inspired for this Friday night tilt. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, likes the Tigers to win and cover, as Memphis covers -3.5 in 62% of simulations.

From the gridiron to the hardwood, Friday's top NBA game is a Western Conference clash between the Warriors and Nuggets in NBA Cup action. The Warriors beat the Nuggets 137-131 in overtime in October, and Denver has lost just once since. Golden State is just 1-4 on the road this year, and the Warriors are coming off a loss to Sacramento where they were without Stephen Curry due to illness. Curry has been ruled out again for this game, and the model's top play here is Over 228.5 points.

