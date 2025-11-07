With intriguing NBA, NHL and college football contests on the schedule, bettors can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. These offers vary by state and can be used on any of Friday's NBA, NHL or college football games, like the Warriors visiting the Nuggets and Tulane taking on Memphis. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to get bonus bets for Friday's games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page

Best bets for Friday, Nov. 7

Starting on the gridiron, an AAC matchup between Tulane and Memphis could have major College Football Playoff implications. The Green Wave are 6-2 and 3-1 in conference play, but it's the Tigers who are legit CFP contenders at 8-1 and 4-1 in conference play after a massive win over South Florida two weeks ago. Memphis isn't ranked in the top 25 of the first CFP rankings of the year, but they do hold the 12th seed as the Group of Five representative. If Memphis wins out, it will likely make the playoff. This is a big test for the Tigers as Tulane is 15-7 under Jon Sumrall since the start of 2024. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, likes the Tigers to win and cover, as Memphis covers -3.5 in over 60% of simulations.

From the gridiron to the hardwood, Friday's top NBA game is a Western Conference clash between the Warriors and Nuggets in NBA Cup action. The Warriors beat the Nuggets 137-131 in overtime in October, and Denver has lost just once since. Golden State is just 1-4 on the road this year, and the Warriors are coming off a loss to Sacramento where they were without Stephen Curry due to illness. The SportsLine model's top play here is Nuggets -5.5 as Denver covers in over 50% of simulations.

Bet on NBA and college football games at BetMGM to receive bonus bets today:

Responsible Gaming

It's important for bettors to practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and BetMGM offers different ways to help with this, like gaming alerts, a live chat feature and contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7).