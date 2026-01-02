Football takes a day off before a big NFL weekend, but there are tons of options on Friday's sports schedule for bettors who want to take advantage of the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. New users can get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, depending on the rules in their state. The 10-game NBA schedule features Thunder vs. Warriors and Grizzlies vs. Lakers, and the four-game NHL slate is headlined by the Panthers vs. Rangers Winter Classic in Miami. With four college football bowl games and top-25 men's college basketball also on tap, bettors should sign up for BetMGM to bet on Friday's top games:

Best bets for Friday's top games

The Oklahoma City Thunder (29-5) sit atop the Western Conference and have been glad to see anyone but the San Antonio Spurs lately. After losing four times – three to the Spurs – in a six-game span, the Thunder have won three in a row. Now they face a Golden State Warriors team that will be missing Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. OKC comes off a 124-95 victory against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, while the Warriors (18-16) got their fifth victory in their past six when they beat the Hornets 132-125 on New Year's Day. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 69 points for the Thunder in the past two games and is second in the NBA in scoring at 32.1 per game. Oklahoma City is a 13.5-point favorite, but the SportsLine Projection Model has the Warriors covering in 52% of its simulations. The Los Angeles Lakers (20-11) host the Memphis Grizzlies (15-18) on Friday night, and the Lakers are 4-point home favorites. The model has L.A. covering the spread in 64% of its simulations.

There are also some intriguing college basketball matchups, as No. 9 Michigan State (11-1) faces 13th-ranked Nebraska (12-0) and No. 2 Michigan (12-0) puts its perfect record on the line against No. 24 USC (12-1). Michigan has been dominant so far and comes in as a 22.5-point home favorite, but the Trojans are covering in 71% of the SportLine model's simulations. The four college football bowl matchups Friday include Arizona vs. SMU in the Holiday Bowl at 8 p.m. ET, with the Mustangs (8-4) favored by 1.5 after opening as 1.5-point underdogs. The NHL's Winter Classic is also set for Friday, with the Florida Panthers facing the New York Rangers in Miami. The SportsLine model has the Rangers winning 52% of the time as +120 underdogs. Bet on the NBA, college sports and more at BetMGM to get bonus bets.

Bettors of all experience levels should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers. Bettors can utilize gaming limits, activity alerts, timeout options and a live chat feature, and there is contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER.