Best bets for Monday, Jan. 26

The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will run it back Monday night after Golden State (26-21) handed Minnesota its fifth straight loss on Sunday. Stephen Curry scored 26 points as the Warriors got their seventh victory in the past 10 games. The Timberwolves are on their longest slide in more than three years, and the 111-85 loss Sunday represented their lowest point total in more than four. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota (27-19) with 32 points and 11 rebounds, but Julius Randle (11 points) and Jaden McDaniels (three) shot a combined 4-for-19 from the floor. Minnesota is a 7.5-point favorite in the Warriors vs. Timberwolves odds, but Golden State is covering in 59% of simulations and winning outright 43% of the time, making them a solid play as +239 money-line underdogs.

There are key matchups in college basketball and the NHL on Monday as well. In college hoops, No. 1 Arizona faces 13th-ranked BYU as the Wildcats try to remain one of three unbeaten teams, along with Nebraska and Miami (Ohio). No. 3 Michigan hosts Nebraska on Tuesday. Arizona (20-0) has won its past two games -- against Cincinnati and West Virginia -- by a combined 61 points. The Cougars (17-2) rebounded from their 84-71 loss to No. 15 Texas Tech (their first since Nov. 15) by beating Utah by 13 on Saturday. The WiIdcats are 2.5-point road favorites in the Arizona vs. BYU odds, but the Cougars are covering in 63% of the SportsLine model's simulations and winning outright 55% of the time at +115 on the money line. In other college basketball action, fifth-ranked Duke (18-1) is a 7.5-point favorite over No. 23 Louisville (14-5) and covers in 52% of simulations.

On the ice, the Edmonton Oilers host the Anaheim Ducks as the teams battle for positioning at the top of the Pacific Division. The Oilers (26-19-8) are two points behind division-leading Vegas, but the Ducks (28-21-3) are one point behind Edmonton and come in on a seven-game win streak. The Oilers have lost four of their past even games but are -253 home favorites on the money line. The Ducks are winning outright in 36% of the model's simulations and covering the +1.5 puck line at a 64% rate.

