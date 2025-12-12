Sports fans looking to bet on Friday can do so with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Minnesota Timberwolves will visit the Golden State Warriors, who could get Steph Curry back. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Friday's games:

Best bets for Friday, Dec. 12

Curry has missed the past five games for the Warriors (13-12) with a quad contusion, but he was removed from the injury report and is on track to be back. Curry has missed nine games overall this season, and Golden State is 4-5 without him and 9-7 when he's in the lineup. The two-time MVP has scored more than 30 points in five of his last seven appearances for Golden State and averages 27.9 per game. The Warriors start a stretch where they play 14 of the next 20 games at home, so they are hoping to get on a roll against their Western Conference foes.

The Timberwolves (15-9) are sixth in the conference, while Golden State sits eighth. Minnesota's Anthony Edwards had 40 points and nine rebounds in a 108-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday, and Julius Randle added 21 points and a team-high eight assists. They'll face a Warriors defense that has held four of its past five opponents under 100 points and allows the fourth-fewest point in the league. The line flipped from Minnesota -2.5 to Warriors -2.5 with Curry set to return, and the SportsLine Projection Model has a slight lean on the Timberwolves, who are covering the 2.5 points and covering in 50% of model simulations. Minnesota wins outright 45% of the time, providing a little value at even money.

It's a light NHL schedule, highlighted by the St. Louis Blues (32-11) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks in a Western Conference showdown. Connor Bedard has 19 goals and 23 assists and is fifth in the NHL in points for Chicago, which is fourth in the Central Division. The Blues are seventh in the division and score just 2.53 goals per game, third-fewest in the league. They yield 3.56, second-most, while Chicago is middle of the pack at 2.97 goals on both ends. Still, the SportsLine model has St. Louis winning as a -127 home favorite in 61% of simulations. The over/Under is 5.5 goals.

