Betting preview for Thursday, Feb. 12

The Oklahoma City Thunder aren't nearly as dominant as they were early in the season, and that's especially true as they await the return of reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from an abdominal injury. The Thunder (42-13) have seen their Western Conference lead grow more tenuous while going 5-5 in their past 10 games after losing just five of their first 31 games. The Milwaukee Bucks (22-30) are 11th in the Eastern Conference but have won four of their past five, despite Giannis Antetokounmpo being out with a calf injury. He has been out since Jan. 23, and there is no timetable for his return. OKC is a 12.5-point favorite in the Thunder vs. Bucks odds, and the SportsLine Projection Model has it winning in 88% of its simulations. The Thunder cover the spread in 64% of simulations, good for a "B" grade.

The Los Angeles Lakers lead the Pacific Division and sit sixth in the Western Conference, but they should be ready for the All-Star break. They come into Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks on a two-game slide. Luka Doncic will miss his fourth game with a hamstring injury, and the Lakers (32-21) come in off a 136-108 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron James and Austin Reaves missed that game, with L.A. playing a back-to-back on a quick turnaround, but neither is on the injury report. Dallas (19-34) has lost eight consecutive games and will be without star rookie Cooper Flagg (foot). That's why the Lakers are 7.5-point favorites, and the SportsLine model has them winning in 82% of the simulations and covering the spread 67% of the time. Both the money-line and spread picks earning "B" grades.

