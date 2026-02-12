The Olympics and this weekend's NBA All-Star game have left the Thursday sports schedule a little light, but there are still plenty of sports betting options. Fans can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets when they wager on Thursday's games. The offer gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. With NBA All-Star Weekend starting Friday, there are only three NBA games, but they include Bucks vs. Thunder and Mavericks vs. Lakers. Fans can also wager on the dozens of college basketball games and the Olympics, while NASCAR fans can check out odds on Sunday's Daytona 500. Sign up at BetMGM Sportsbook now to bet on Thursday's games:

Betting preview for Thursday, Feb. 12

The Oklahoma City Thunder are ready for the break, as they are 5-5 in their past 10 games after losing five in their first 31. The absence of reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is part of the reason, and he remains out. The Thunder (42-13) still lead the Western Conference, but the San Antonio Spurs are lurking. Now OKC faces the Milwaukee Bucks (22-30), who are 11th in the Eastern Conference but have won four of their past five. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) has been out since Jan. 23, and his return date is unclear. Oklahoma City is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Bucks odds, and the Over/Under is 214.5. The SportsLine Projection Model has OKC winning in 88% of its simulations and the Under hitting at a 54.1% rate. The Thunder are covering the spread 64% of the time, good for a "B" grade.

The Los Angeles Lakers lead the Pacific Division and sit sixth in the Western Conference, but they should be ready for the All-Star break. They come into Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks on a two-game slide. Luka Doncic will miss his fourth game with a hamstring injury, and the Lakers (32-21) come in off a 136-108 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron James and Austin Reaves missed that game, with L.A. playing a back-to-back on a quick turnaround, but neither is on the injury report. Dallas (19-34) has lost eight consecutive games and will be without star rookie Cooper Flagg (foot). That's why the Lakers are 7.5-point favorites, and the SportsLine model has them winning in 82% of the simulations and covering the spread 67% of the time. Both the money-line and spread picks earning "B" grades.

