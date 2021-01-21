Sports betting can be a cruel mistress sometimes especially when it comes to parlays. However, one bettor won a huge payout thanks to a massive parlay involving Wednesday's game between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

One bettor played a $250 wager on an 11-leg same-game parlay for the Celtics-76ers game on Wednesday night and every leg end up hitting, which netted the bettor $103,041.28.

For a same-game parlay, it's often taking a certain player over or under for a particular statistic such as points, assists, or rebounds. This particular parlay started out with the Sixers moneyline, which ended up being a good idea since Philadelphia won the game 117-109 despite being an underdog.

In addition, only four of the individual legs had to do with Celtics players. Oddly enough, two of those concerned points and rebounds for Boston center Tristan Thompson, who probably isn't a player that many bettors place wagers on.

The bettor also placed wagers on the Joel Embiid over for points (24.5) and rebounds (9.5). Of course, Embiid absolutely dominated the game to the tune of 42 points and 10 rebounds.

It's rare that same-game parlays hit with this many legs without the bettor placing a wager of more than a few dollars. However, this bettor was clearly extremely confident in his selection, so he put down a nice chunk of change.