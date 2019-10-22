Bettors have placed more money on Lakers to win the NBA title than any other team

The 2019 offseason was one of the most wild that the NBA has ever seen. In a deal that was months in the making, the New Orleans Pelicans shipped superstar big man Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers. Las Vegas is certainly taking notice.

More money has been bet on the Lakers to win the NBA title at sportsbooks than any other team, and it's coming at an absurd rate, according to ESPN's David Purdum.

Nearly 30 percent of the NBA money has been bet on the Lakers with bookmaker William Hill's odds, ESPN reported. In addition, the Lakers have had nearly three times as much money bet on them as any other team.

It's a trend that is spreading throughout the majority of the major casinos. Caesars Sportsbook has 2.5 times as much money wagered on the Lakers to win it all than any other team. Meanwhile, at MGM sportsbooks, almost one in five NBA title bets are being placed on the team.

"We've taken a lot of large wagers on the Lakers, just continuous support on them," Westgate Las Vegas head NBA oddsmakerJeff Sherman told ESPN.

Many put five-figure bets on the Lakers throughout the summer. It's become even more frequent since Davis was dealt to Los Angeles.

The NBA title race is as wide-open as it's ever been with several teams being more than capable of winning it all. Clearly, quite a few bettors believe that addition of Davis is more than enough to put the Lakers over the top. The team mortgaged their future by trading Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and draft picks to the Pelicans in exchange for Davis.

The Lakers are coming off a season in which they went 37-45 and missed the playoffs. LeBron James was hampered by a groin injury and missed more games than he ever has over the course of a campaign.

The Los Angeles Clippers also figure to be in the conversation with the additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. However, George is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks will be in the conversation in the Eastern Conference. After all, the Sixers signed Al Horford away from the Boston Celtics and added Josh Richardson from the Miami Heat. The Bucks did trade away Malcolm Brogdon over the summer, but added veterans like Wesley Matthews and Robin Lopez to create a very strong group around superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.