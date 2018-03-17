'Big Baby' Davis denies drug charges while eating fried chicken next to stacks of cash

Former NBA champion Glen 'Big Baby' Davis was arrested in February and charged with drug possession and distribution, but he's urging the public not to believe everything they hear.

Davis posted an Instagram video on Saturday in which he appears alongside a briefcase full of cash while scarfing on some Popeye's fried chicken.

"Don't believe all that s--- on the internet," Davis said in the video. "I will have my day in court. They just mad because a black man got money, man. Just trying to keep a black man down, man. "My s--- legal, man. A lot of jump shots. A whole lot of jump shots."

The briefcase in the video is likely a reference to the police report stating that Davis was in possession of a briefcase containing over $92,000, along with 126 grams of marijuana, at the time of his arrest. As for the fried chicken ... perhaps he was just hungry.

The 32-year-old Davis, who played eight NBA seasons and won a title with the 2008 Celtics, is due in court next month. Earlier this year it was announced that Davis would participate in the second season of the BIG3 basketball league this summer, but his future could depend on how the court case turns out.