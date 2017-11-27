Big Brother Is Watching You: Sixers Fall To Cavaliers 113-91

Big Brother LeBron James out-dueled Little Brother Ben Simmons as the Cavs handled the Sixers 113-91 Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

The NBA is a make-or-miss league, and when you miss 25 out of your 28 three-point attempts (as the Philadelphia 76ers did tonight), you're going to get steam-rolled by teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers (as the Philadelphia 76ers did tonight).

According to the box score, the Cavs defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 113-91, but it was a much closer game than that for most of the evening. A 16-point third-quarter outburst by Joel Embiid (30 points, 11 rebounds) help the Sixers cut the Cleveland lead to three with 3 minutes to go in the third quarter, but a 13-2 run keyed by the Cavs' reserves essentially ended any chance at a comeback.

Speaking of Cleveland's second unit... plus/minus can be a misleading stat, but it's telling that the four most prominent members of the Cavs' bench - Kyle Korver, Channing Frye, Dwyane Wade and Jeff Green - all finished the evening +21 or better. Cleveland's bench outscored the Sixers' subs 57 to 30, led by Wade's 15 points.

But while the Sixers may have shot horribly, and the Cavs' backups may have played exceptionally, we can't discuss tonight's game without reflecting on the brilliance of LeBron James.

Shortly after the opening tip, we were treated to what was essentially The LBJ Show. At one point in the first quarter, he had single-handedly outscored the entire Sixers' team 13-10, and put the Ben Simmons comparisons to bed for the foreseeable future. James finished the evening with 30/13/6 (in 31 minutes), while Simmons had a pedestrian line (for him) of 10/8/2/3.

The cherry on top of the Chick-Fil-A cookies-and-cream sundae is the fact that Ben Simmons checked himself out of the game midway through the fourth quarter after suffering a sprained ankle. It didn't seem too serious at the time, but we'll keep you posted.

The Sixers had their chances to make plays tonight (22 offensive rebounds!), but when they weren't blowing easy lay-ups, they were missing wide open three-pointers. It happens... charge this one to the game, folks. Let's just hope the team can shake this one off in time for Wednesday's game against the John Wall-less Washington Wizards.

Six(ers) Notes