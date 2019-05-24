BIG3 announces remainder of 2019 season schedule; playoffs to take place in New Orleans

The BIG3 League 2019 season schedule has officially taken shape.

As the BIG3 prepares for its third season and first on the CBS networks, they've announced the remainder of their schedule. As part of an official press release from league owners Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 will visit Salt Lake City on July 27, Milwaukee on August 4, Miami on August 10 and New Orleans on August 25 for the playoffs.

The BIG3 had previously unveiled most of its tour dates and schedule in a press release last week.

The league has added an additional four teams, increasing the number of squads from eight to twelve. In addition, the league has also added former NBA stars such as Gilbert Arenas, Lamar Odom and Joe Johnson to the fold for the first time -- further increasing the league's star power.

In addition to a new television deal with CBS, new stars and several added teams, the league has also changed its minimum age requirement from 30 to 27 years old. Furthermore, games will now take place twice a week rather than once a week.

With more games taking place and the league continuing to expand the size of its rosters combined with a prominent television deal, there is little doubt that Ice Cube's BIG3 League is becoming a viable alternative as a basketball option during the offseason.