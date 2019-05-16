BIG3 basketball league announces 2019 tour schedule, including cities, dates and venues

The BIG3 professional 3-on-3 basketball league has announced its tour schedule for the 2019 season.

The BIG3 is preparing for its third season overall and first season broadcasting on the CBS networks. You can take a look at the cities it will be visiting during the upcoming campaign below.

The Ice Cube-owned league will have an 11-week season beginning in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena on June 22 and culminating in the championship game on Sept. 1 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, according to a press release from the BIG3.

Here is the full 11-week schedule, including cities, dates and the arena that the BIG3 games will be taking place in. The first seven venues listed also include when tickets will be sold for each event.

June 22 — Detroit (Little Caesars Arena) *Tickets on sale May 17

June 23 — Indianapolis (Bankers Life Fieldhouse) *Tickets on sale May 20

June 29 — Charlotte (Spectrum Center) *Tickets on sale May 22

June 30 — Philadelphia (Liacouras Center) *Tickets on sale May 17

July 6 — Birmingham (Legacy Arena at the BJCC) *Tickets on sale May 24

July 7 — Atlanta (State Farm Arena) *Tickets on sale May 17

July 13 — Providence (Dunkin Donuts Center) *Tickets on sale May 31

July 14 — New York (Barclays Center)

July 20 — Kansas City (Sprint Center)

July 21 — Oklahoma City (Chesapeake Energy Arena)

August 3 — Chicago (Allstate Arena)

August 17 — Dallas (American Airlines Center)

August 18 — San Antonio (AT&T Center)

September 1 — Los Angeles (STAPLES Center) *Championship

The BIG3 recently expanded from eight teams to 12 teams for the 2019 season. The league has also added former NBA stars such as Gilbert Arenas, Lamar Odom, Greg Oden and Kendrick Perkins to the talent pool for its third season.

The BIG3 League games will be broadcast on both the CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network on both Saturdays and Sundays. From the press release:

"During the upcoming 11-week BIG3 season, games will air live on CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network on both Saturdays and Sundays, with a champion crowned live on CBS on Sunday, September 1. CBS Television Network will broadcast more than 20 hours throughout the season, with CBS Sports Network set to televise more than 25 hours of additional live game coverage."

Last year's champion was Power, led by 2018 MVP Corey Maggette, Coach of the Year Nancy Lieberman and Defensive Player of the Year Chris Andersen. Power took home four of the league's eight major award honors and will look to defend their crown for the 2019 season.

The season will tip off live in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on June 22 from Little Caesars Arena on CBS.