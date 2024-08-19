A new champion was crowned in the BIG3 championship on Sunday when Bivouac avoided squandering a double-digit lead in the second half. Bivouac was able to do just enough to defeat 3's Company 50-47 to win the three-on-three league's title.

Garlon Green, who played at TCU collegiately, connected on a game-winning bank shot to lift Bivouac to the championship. Green finished with 13 points and five rebounds in the title game, which was played at the TD Garden in Boston.

Meanwhile, former NBA swingman Gerald Green led the way for Bivouac with 18 points, and he ended up being named MVP of the championship game. Green, who was selected with the No. 18 pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, played for the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns during his 12-year NBA career.

3's Company was trailing 26-13 at the half before former No. 2 overall pick Michael Beasley led a ferocious comeback. 3's Company had a 47-46 lead in the late stages of the game before Bivouac was able to avoid the collapse.

Beasley finished the contest with a game-high 28 points, while also securing 12 rebounds and dishing out three assists. The former Kansas State star was named the league's MVP during the regular season. Beasley was the only 3's Company player that finished in double figures.

Bivouac finished the season with a 7-1 record and 3's Company was right behind them with a 6-2 mark.