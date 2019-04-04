BIG3 teams up with CBS, CBS Sports as official broadcast partner for league's third season this summer

Summerball is back in business. The BIG3 -- a basketball league founded by Ice Cube that features some of basketball's greats -- announced on Thursday that it will be partnering with CBS and CBS Sports as its broadcasting partner this summer for their third season. Over 20 hours of live coverage will be provided throughout the season on Saturdays and Sundays, beginning with a prime-time game at 8 p.m. ET on June 22.

🚨🚨🚨 The BIG3 is proud to announce @CBS and @CBSSports as the official broadcast partners of Season 3. Games will air LIVE Saturdays and Sundays starting June 22. Every weekend. All summer long. #BIG3Season3 #BIG3onCBS pic.twitter.com/ji0xwtqULf — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) April 4, 2019

Since day 1, BIG3 has always been about hard-nosed, fierce competition. Now we're ramping it up with more teams, younger players, and a shiny new TV deal with CBS Sports," Ice Cube said in a statement released Thursday. "Our first two years were about showing that our vision was credible. This year is about taking the game to a whole new level. This is a big deal.

The 2019 season will roll out 12 teams this year, up from eight in previous seasons. If you aren't familiar with the BIG3, it's a 3-on-3 game, so the pace is high-tempo. Last year, the Julius Erving Championship Trophy went to the Power over 3's Company, and captain Corey Maggette took home the MVP.

Plenty of big names are returning this season, including Amar'e Stoudemire, Carlos Boozer, Rashard Lewis and Stephen Jackson. Other players joining the fold include Lamar Odom, Josh Smith, Gilbert Arenas, Mario Chalmers and Jason Terry.

It's summerball every weekend, so you don't want to miss it. In the expanded league, the competition is going to be more fierce than ever.