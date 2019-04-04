BIG3 teams up with CBS, CBS Sports as official broadcast partner for league's third season this summer
Ice Cube's basketball league is moving to CBS and CBS Sports this summer for their third season
Summerball is back in business. The BIG3 -- a basketball league founded by Ice Cube that features some of basketball's greats -- announced on Thursday that it will be partnering with CBS and CBS Sports as its broadcasting partner this summer for their third season. Over 20 hours of live coverage will be provided throughout the season on Saturdays and Sundays, beginning with a prime-time game at 8 p.m. ET on June 22.
Since day 1, BIG3 has always been about hard-nosed, fierce competition. Now we're ramping it up with more teams, younger players, and a shiny new TV deal with CBS Sports," Ice Cube said in a statement released Thursday. "Our first two years were about showing that our vision was credible. This year is about taking the game to a whole new level. This is a big deal.
The 2019 season will roll out 12 teams this year, up from eight in previous seasons. If you aren't familiar with the BIG3, it's a 3-on-3 game, so the pace is high-tempo. Last year, the Julius Erving Championship Trophy went to the Power over 3's Company, and captain Corey Maggette took home the MVP.
Plenty of big names are returning this season, including Amar'e Stoudemire, Carlos Boozer, Rashard Lewis and Stephen Jackson. Other players joining the fold include Lamar Odom, Josh Smith, Gilbert Arenas, Mario Chalmers and Jason Terry.
It's summerball every weekend, so you don't want to miss it. In the expanded league, the competition is going to be more fierce than ever.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lottery odds: Race for top pick in draft
A look at all the changes to the lottery system this season and the ongoing race for the draft's...
-
Warriors vs. Lakers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Warriors vs. Lakers 10,000 times.
-
Blazers win earns Nurkic $1 million
Nurkic is unfortunately out for the season after suffering a gruesome leg injury in late M...
-
NBA Wed.: Scores, highlights, results
There were 12 games set for a busy Wednesday night
-
Spurs' Popovich ejected after 63 seconds
Popovich was hit with consecutive technical fouls for complaining about calls
-
Vince Carter wants to play a 22nd season
Vince Carter has gone on record as saying he intends to play a 22nd season, an NBA record