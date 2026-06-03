Biggest NBA Finals storylines; Vegas wins Game 1 thriller in Stanley Cup Final; big deals for young NFL stars

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🏀 Five things to know Wednesday

⛳ Do not miss this: 2026 Memorial Tournament picks, predictions

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Only two signature events remain on the PGA Tour calendar this year. The first of those is just hours away as play begins tomorrow morning at the 50th Memorial Tournament. Scottie Scheffler is the two-time reigning champion and seeks to become the 17th player in tour history to complete a three-peat, and you can watch him push for history when the third and fourth rounds air Saturday and Sunday on CBS and Paramount+.

Scheffler boasts the shortest odds to win the Memorial. Our Patrick McDonald is not overthinking things. He's taking the world No. 1 to win for the third straight year.

McDonald: "Oftentimes with Scheffler, if it feels like a win is coming, then it is most definitely arriving. He comes in following a third-place finish at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson where he putted beautifully in what was his fourth podium result in his last five tournaments. Muirfield Village is a happy hunting ground for the world No. 1 and a Scheffler-like iron performance should give him a good chance to shake Nicklaus' hand for the third straight year."

Find out who McDonald thinks is the biggest challenger to Scheffler, and check out his sleeper pick, who enters the tournament with 60-1 odds to win.

⚾ Winners, losers from NCAA baseball regionals

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The college baseball postseason is one of my favorite times of year. The unpredictability of the NCAA Tournament is unmatched, and the 2026 version is already off to a historically chaotic start. If you like upsets, college baseball is the sport for you. Over the first four days of the tournament, we saw the No. 1 and No. 2 overall seeds tumble out of the bracket, while Little Rock and St. John's pulled off two all-time great stunners.

I tabbed UCLA as the biggest loser from the regional round after the Bruins became the fifth No. 1 overall seed since tournament expansion in 1999 to fail to reach the super regionals. On the other hand, let me explain why lower-seeded teams were clear winners.

Multiple No. 4 seeds won their regionals for the first time in tournament history.

No. 3 and No. 4 seeds combined for 14 wins on Friday, good for the second-most on a tournament's opening day.

The four No. 4 seeds to reach regional finals matched the most since 1999.

Super regionals begin on Friday, and I'll release my picks for every series tomorrow.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Wednesday

🎾 French Open, quarterfinals, 5 a.m. on TNT

⚾ Marlins at Nationals or Tigers at Rays, 1:05 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ White Sox at Twins, 1:40 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Mets at Mariners, 3:40 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Orioles at Red Sox, 6:45 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Rangers at Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

🏀 WNBA Commissioner's Cup: Tempo at Liberty, 8 p.m. on USA Network

🥎 WCWS Final: Texas Tech vs. Texas, Game 1, 8 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 NBA Finals: Knicks at Spurs, Game 1, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

⚾ Dodgers at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 WNBA Commissioner's Cup: Mercury at Storm, 10 p.m. on USA Network