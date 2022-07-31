Bill Russell, one of the most important and accomplished athletes in history, died on Sunday at the age of 88 with his wife Jeannine by his side, his family announced. Russell won an NBA record 11 NBA championships, including eight straight, over a 13-year career with the Boston Celtics -- the final two of which he served as Boston's head coach in addition to playing.
There's almost no way to measure the impact Russell had not just on the sport, but society as a whole, during his career, and he continued that impact throughout his life as one of the most socially conscious and active athletes we've ever seen. This is a loss being felt deeply across the world, particularly among current and former Celtics and the NBA community at large.
Below is a small collection of the thoughts people are offering on Twitter, beginning with a statement from NBA commissioner Adam Silver.
Statement from NBA commissioner Adam Silver on the death of the iconic Bill Russell, “the greatest champion in all of team sports.” pic.twitter.com/uDG15nmqJ1— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 31, 2022
To be the greatest champion in your sport, to revolutionize the way the game is played, and to be a societal leader all at once seems unthinkable, but that is who Bill Russell was. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/K0Ue0hKiLs— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 31, 2022
Bill Russell‘s DNA is woven through every element of the Celtics organization, from the relentless pursuit of excellence, to the celebration of team rewards over individual glory, to a commitment to social justice and civil rights off the court. (3/4)— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 31, 2022
Our thoughts are with his family as we mourn his passing and celebrate his enormous legacy in basketball, Boston, and beyond. (4/4)— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 31, 2022
A statement from Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan on the passing of NBA legend Bill Russell. pic.twitter.com/RdYcnuCrmb— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 31, 2022
I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of the greatest winner the game of basketball has ever seen, a legend, hall of famer, mentor and my friend for over 30 years, Bill Russell. 💔 pic.twitter.com/iiSkVq2kdn— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022
Bill Russell was my idol. I looked up to him on the court and off. His success on the court was undeniable; he was dominate and great, winning 11 NBA championships. Off the court, Bill Russell paved the way for guys like me. pic.twitter.com/ZMIrEx8Tne— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022
He was one of the first athletes on the front line fighting for social justice, equity, equality, and civil rights. That’s why I admired and loved him so much. Over the course of our friendship, he always reminded me about making things better in the Black community. pic.twitter.com/K73adpaWZ4— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022
Despite all of his achievements, he was so humble, a gentle giant, a very intelligent man, and used his voice and platform to fight for Black people. Since the day we met, he mentored me and shared advice.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022
Later in life, he never missed an opportunity to tell me how proud he was of me for what I was doing for Black America throughout the country. I will forever remember his cackling laugh, sense of humor and love for the game of basketball. pic.twitter.com/tLaK2gjlGa— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022
Steph pays tribute to Bill Russell 💙— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 31, 2022
.@SHAQ pays tribute to Bill Russell pic.twitter.com/7Jn5vLe78H— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 31, 2022
Charles Barkley's statement regarding the passing of Bill Russell pic.twitter.com/kVwqnBchzO— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 31, 2022
Rest In Heaven, Mr. 11 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/zOqckOFNVK— DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 31, 2022
Steve Kerr on the life and legacy of Bill Russell. pic.twitter.com/5nT5kiFI3r— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 31, 2022
Bill Russell was a treasure as a player, coach and especially as a human being. @Lakers and @celtics fans can agree on this today. 😔💜💚😔 https://t.co/TTDfp9w8Zq— Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) July 31, 2022
Today, we lost a giant.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 31, 2022
As tall as Bill Russell stood, his legacy rises far higher—both as a player and as a person.
The world lost a legend with the passing of Bill Russell. His impact on basketball and society will not be forgotten. He handled every adversity with dignity and grace, and walked away a champion. My condolences to his family and those blessed enough to call him a friend.— Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) July 31, 2022
Thanku for being a trailblazer , pioneer Thanku for setting the bar , for ur kind words of wisdom, Thanku for that great laugh u had . I can go on all day about what u meant to me . Today is a sad day for the NBA family u will be forever missed #6— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) July 31, 2022
RIP Mr. Bill Russell.— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 31, 2022
A TRUE hero… pic.twitter.com/Eegq3wLhfC
Kobe on the late, great Bill Russell 💜💛💔— Lakers Global 🌎💜💛 (@LakersGlobal) July 31, 2022
R.I.P to the legend Bill Russell. 🤴🏿💫— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 31, 2022
Rest In Peace Bill Russell a true pioneer of the game. Forever a legend to us all🙏🏾— Anfernee Simons (@AnferneeSimons) July 31, 2022
If you read only one thing today about Bill Russell’s life — please make it this passage from his daughter https://t.co/wV7x7ZNH6K— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 31, 2022
What was Bill Russell's life like while he was racking up 11 rings? His daughter writes: pic.twitter.com/ETKKvEbDfX— austin walker (@austin_walker) July 31, 2022
The NBA family just learned this afternoon that Bill Russell, the 11-time champion and Hall of Fame icon of the Boston Celtics, who used that fame to further the civil rights cause in the United States during the turbulent 1960s, has died at the age of 88. He will be missed💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/DA4R70Wjps— Dikembe Mutombo (@officialmutombo) July 31, 2022
You continually served as an inspiration on and off the court, leaving an impact on the game as well as the community.— T Mac (@Tmac_213) July 31, 2022
Rest In Peace Bill Russell. Forever a legend🕊
Rest well, Bill Russell: one of the greatest on the court, a humanitarian, and a gracious human. My condolences and prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/v2aHm5x4yt— Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) July 31, 2022
Rest In Peace 🕊thank you for paving the way and inspiring so many Today is a sad day but also great day to celebrate his legacy and what he stood for 💚 pic.twitter.com/kvDaIsjpGG— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 31, 2022
Thank you for everything! R.I.P Legend 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tn2iGsArav— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 31, 2022
I’m thinking these two met up already today and are having an epic reunion. pic.twitter.com/QKjeDRVJbL— George Karl (@CoachKarl22) July 31, 2022
Rest In Peace Legend! 🙏🏽😞❤️ https://t.co/VhjGoIM8Ff— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 31, 2022
RIP LEGEND! Thank you 4 ALL you’ve done! pic.twitter.com/Cg0hTmE8Xk— Mark Jackson (@MarkJackson13) July 31, 2022
RIP to the Legend Bill Russell— James Harden (@JHarden13) July 31, 2022
R.I.P Bill Russell. You allowed me to be in the position I am in today and you changed not only the league but the world. Forever 6.— Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) July 31, 2022
Bill Russell used to go to Wilt Chamberlain's house for Thanksgiving— Rob Lopez (@r0bato) July 31, 2022
"eat my food, sleep in my bed and then go out there and whip my butt and my mother would say 'Now Wilt we shouldn't feed Bill so well next time...'" pic.twitter.com/Atp1A3oF6n
So sad to lose a friend broadcasting partner and one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. RIP Bill Russell @ESPNNBA @NBA @NBAonTNT @NBAOfficial @NBATV @celtics @NBAcom @NBAalumni @TheNBPA— Rick Barry (@Rick24Barry) July 31, 2022
This is a teary-eyed Sunday knowing that we lost a legendary human being @RealBillRussell His dedication to civil-rights, human-rights and the sport of basketball puts him beyond legendary status. That smile will be missed. pic.twitter.com/fmZSmFVkqp— Robert Horry (@RKHorry) July 31, 2022
Bill Russell was the most powerful ambassador of the NBA. I held him in the highest regard and tried to build on the groundwork laid by him and his generation of players. Thank you, Bill, for leading the way and giving us such a high bar to shoot at.— David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) July 31, 2022