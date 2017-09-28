Bill Russell on recent protests in football: 'Tell those NFL players, I'm with them'
Russell recently tweeted a photo of himself kneeling while wearing his Presidential Medal of Freedom
Bill Russell is no stranger to social activism.
A prominent figure in the Civil Rights Movement during the 1960s, Russell was in the front row for Martin Luther King Jr.s "I Have A Dream" speech. He was a strong supporter of Muhammad Ali, and also helped put an end to the NBA's unofficial quota on minority players. In honor of his efforts, Russell was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2011, who said then, "Bill Russell the man is someone who has stood up for the rights and dignity of all men."
It was little surprise, then, that Russell was supportive of the recent protests by NFL players, many of whom kneeled during the national anthem before last Sunday's games. Russell even joined Twitter specifically to post a photo of himself kneeling while wearing that Presidential Medal of Freedom in support of the players.
In a subsequent interview, Russell and his wife explained his decision to post the photo. Via ESPN:
"What I wanted,'' Russell explained, in an exclusive interview with ESPN, "was to let those guys know I support them. I wanted them to know they are not alone.''
Russell has endured health issues in recent years and his kneeling pose was not as effortless as it might appear. Yet, his wife said, he wanted his statement to be as powerful as possible.
"There's an old song I love called 'You Never Walk Alone,''' Russell said. "The words I always remembered best from that were 'When you walk through a storm, hold your head up high and don't be afraid of the dark.'''
"When I was heavily criticized for my stance (on social justice) -- and you know I was -- I would go to my records and put that song on and play it,'' Russell explained. "At the end of the storm, there's a golden sky ...
"Just tell those NFL players, I'm with them.''
Russell, now 83 years old, made history back in 1966 when he was named player-coach of the Boston Celtics, becoming the first African-American head coach in not only NBA history, but in the history of North American professional sports.
-
Melo: HOU deal was done, but fell apart
Anthony said he isn't really sure what happened behind the scenes that caused the deal to fall...
-
Wade wants to retire in Heat jersey
The veteran guard on retiring with the Heat: 'I want to make sure that I go out the way I came...
-
Wade officially joins LeBron, Cavs
Wade, recently bought out by the Bulls, will begin practicing Wednesday night with his new...
-
Curry not happy with Kap-less SI cover
Curry is among 10 sports figures on this week's Sports Illustrated cover, but Kaepernick is...
-
LeBron thrilled to have Wade with Cavs
LBJ compared adding Wade to showing up to school and seeing one your best friends is in your...
-
SportsLine NBA title projections
As for the Cavaliers, SportsLine's projection gives them a 9.5 percent chance of lifting the...
Add a Comment