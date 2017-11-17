Bill Simmons: Jusuf Nurkic Low Post Moves “Legit”

Bill Simmons of The Ringer had a strong endorsement of Jusuf Nurkic’s low-post improvement.

Count “The Sports Guy” as one of Jusuf Nurkic’s fans.

Bill Simmons had praise for the new generation of low-post centers in a piece for The Ringer:

We’ve already covered Embiid and LeBron, but what about Porzingis, Jusuf Nurkic, the Rejuvenated Andre Drummond, John Collins (I see you, John Collins), Domantas Sabonis (he’s alive!!!!!) and Dwight Howard (just kidding). You know who’s rooting for Embiid and this resurgence in general? All the centers who were getting Hibberted right out of the Small-Ball NBA.

Nurkic is averaging 15.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Portland Trail Blazers this season. Despite an up-and-down start, he ranks seventh among NBA centers in scoring, with 80 of his 192 shot attempts coming at the rim.

To read Simmons’ full article, follow this link.