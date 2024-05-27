Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton died Monday at the age of 71, according to an announcement from the NBA. Walton had been battling cancer.
"Bill Walton was truly one of a kind. As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a press release. "His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams. Bill then translated his infections enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans. But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life. He was a regular presence at league events -- always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered."
Walton had a legendary career as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, San Diego/Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics. The star big man was originally selected with the No. 1 pick in the 1974 NBA Draft after a stellar collegiate career at UCLA.
Walton ended up winning a pair of NBA titles in 1977 with the Trail Blazers and in 1986 with the Celtics. The Hall of Fame big man was named the NBA Finals MVP in 1977, when he helped the Trail Blazers defeat the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.
The former top pick also spent a lengthy career as a broadcaster as he became a fixture covering Pac-12 men's basketball over the years.
Walton was a special personality that many basketball players and executives had an abundance of respect for. Sixers legend Julius Erving, Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley and other sports figures paid tribute to Walton following his passing.
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 prayers Walton Family. Great energy, and always positive. Rest In Paradise Bill Walton— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 27, 2024
I am sad today hearing that my comrade & one of the sports worlds most beloved champions & characters has passed. Bill Walton enjoyed life in every way. To compete against him & to work with him was a blessing in my life. Sorry for your loss Walton family. We’ll miss him too. Doc pic.twitter.com/GAEt1DRH8N— Julius Dr J Erving (@JuliusErving) May 27, 2024
R.I.P. Bill Walton. Way too soon! We did so many events together over the last 20 years and he was always positive and fun to be around. My heart goes out to Lori and his whole family. 🙏🏼— Detlef Schrempf (@Dschrempf) May 27, 2024
RIP Bill Walton💔— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) May 27, 2024
No one loved basketball or living life to its fullest more than Bill. Not only has the sport lost a giant; the whole world has as well. pic.twitter.com/VgQCzjd5hs
UCLA mourns the passing of two-time NCAA champion Bill Walton, a Naismith Hall of Fame inductee (1993) and charter member of the @UCLAAthletics Hall of Fame (1984).— UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) May 27, 2024
𝑰𝑵 𝑴𝑬𝑴𝑶𝑹𝑰𝑨𝑴: https://t.co/VwZwd9uVDs pic.twitter.com/6GrCWvplK7
RIP Bill Walton - my favorite example of his endless commitment to helping others is when he stepped in to assist the Lithuanian national basketball team as they broke away from the Soviet Union before facing the original Dream Team in 1992 pic.twitter.com/eZVtBZMOBX— Daryl Morey 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) May 27, 2024
Heartbroken. Bill Walton was 1 of 1. What a life. Rest easy, Big Red Head… pic.twitter.com/eRZmIGn3MS— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 27, 2024
You sent me an email in 2020 that said:— Jason Benetti (@jasonbenetti) May 27, 2024
————-
PUT THE MUSIC ON,
as soon as it doesn’t seem right,
change the music/station,
but don’t turn it off
—————
I promise, the music will always be on.
I’ll miss you dearly, you marvelous, vivid, wonderful pic.twitter.com/aNMaAzRS6D
We have lost one of the greatest players and personalities that this franchise, this sport and this region have ever known. Bill Walton is synonymous with Southern California basketball: a San Diego native, a UCLA phenom, a Clipper icon.— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) May 27, 2024
He defined the game as a player, a… pic.twitter.com/KAXvnG8Mkk