The Boston Celtics are on the hunt for their next coach after the team announced Brad Stevens would be replacing Danny Ainge as head of basketball operations. There is no word yet on who will be taking over the team, but some fans have strong opinions on who should be hired as the team's coach.

A billboard went up in Boston by the Celtics' practice facility asking the team to hire Kara Lawson or Becky Hammon for the role. It said, "It's time to shake it up. Hire Kara or Becky!"

Lawson is the head coach of the Duke Blue Devils women's basketball team and was a WNBA player. She also worked as a Celtics assistant during the 2019-20 season.

Hammon is an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs and has reportedly interviewed with other teams for their vacant head coaching position.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, neither Lawson nor Hammon was not listed as initial candidates.

Early reports listed Chauncey Billups from the Los Angeles Clippers, Darvin Ham and Charles Lee of the Milwaukee Bucks, Jamahl Mosley of the Dallas Mavericks and Ime Udoka of the Brooklyn Nets as candidates for the job.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce are also names rumored to be linked to the role.

Whoever takes the job is expected to come with a big price tag.