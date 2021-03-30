Lately, it seems like the Brooklyn Nets are signing everybody, heck I'm surprised they didn't call me up to see if I wanted to play. The team has added various stars, in various points in their career, and some basketball fans are not happy that teams are stacking up with so much talent and experience, saying it isn't good for competition.

The team has Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant.

When Griffin was added to the mix, he told the New York Post that he noticed a change in the narrative of his playing ability.

"It's kind of funny to me because for the last couple years, all I've heard is how bad I am. You sign with this team, and everybody's like, 'That's not fair!' People say whatever they want. I don't put a whole lot of value in other people's opinions."

The quote was part of a larger point Griffin was making about whose opinions he cares about.

"I trust the people I trust. If I don't go to you for advice, then I'm probably not going to take your criticism. ... I just think it's funny. I guess you could say it's amusing. I can't speak for LaMarcus; I don't know what people have been saying about him," the 32-year-old said. "That's how I felt when I came here. I was hearing how bad I was, and now people care for some reason."

This season with the Detroit Pistons Griffin averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, lower than what he was contributing the previous year.

The Nets are currently 31-15 and sit second in the Eastern Conference behind the Philadelphia 76ers.