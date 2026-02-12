The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has revealed its finalists for enshrinement this summer.

The finalists are comprised of the North American, women's, men's veterans, women's veterans, international and contributors categories. This year's induction class will be announced on Saturday, April 4, at 12 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN 2. The announcement will coincide with Final Four weekend.

"This year's group of Finalists represents the full scope of basketball's impact, from the professional and collegiate ranks to high school, international play, officiating, and innovation," said Jerry Colangelo, the chairman of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. "Their achievements span championships, historic milestones, and a lasting influence on how the game is played, taught, and experienced around the world. Each Finalist has made a notable contribution to basketball's growth and excellence, and their collective legacy speaks to the power of the sport."

This year's induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15 at the historic Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame 2026 finalists

North American Committee Finalists

Joey Crawford [referee]: A 39-year NBA officiating veteran, Crawford officiated a record 374 playoff games and 50 NBA Finals games. He worked every NBA Finals series from 1986 to 2015.

Mark Few [coach]: A two-time Naismith Coach of the Year, Few has led Gonzaga to two NCAA championship game appearance and 25 consecutive NCAA Tournament berths. He was also an assistant coach on the 2024 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team that won a gold medal.

Blake Griffin [player]: A six-time All-Star, Griffin was a key part of the Los Angeles Clippers' "Lob City" era that also included Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan. A thunderous dunker, Griffin won the Slam Dunk Contest in 2011, which was also the year when he was named NBA Rookie of the Year.

Kevin Johnson [player]: Johnson spent his entire 12-year NBA career with the Phoenix Suns and was a significant member of their 1993 Western Conference championship team. A complete point guard, in the 1990-91 season, Johnson was the first player in NBA history to average at least 20 points, 10 assists, a .500 field goal percentage, and two steals per game.

Gary McKnight [coach]: Since becoming Mater Dei High School's coach in 1982, McKnight has led the team to over 13,000 victories, the second-most all-time among high school coaches. His list of individual honors includes the Naismith Boys' High School Coach of the Year Award in 2014.

Dick Motta [coach]: Motta won championships at the high school, college and pro ranks. He led the Washington Bullets to an NBA title in 1978 and was named NBA Coach of the Year in 1971. Motta's other NBA accolades include the ninth-most victories and 14th-most regular season games coached.

Doc Rivers [coach]: Rivers, who is currently coaching the Milwaukee Bucks, helped lead the Boston Celtics to an NBA title in 2008 and an Eastern Conference title in 2010. As coach of the Toronto Raptors, he won NBA Coach of the Year in 2000 while coaching future Hall of Famers Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady. He also had a successful run with Griffin in Los Angeles, and previously had a 13-year NBA career of his own.

Kelvin Sampson [coach]: A two-time AP Coach of the Year, Sampson has guided two schools to the Final Four (Oklahoma once and Houston twice). Sampson recently became the became the 17th men's basketball coach (and fourth active) to reach 800 career wins.

Amar'e Stoudemire [player]: A versatile and accomplished scorer, Stoudemire was a five-time All-NBA selection who averaged 21.4 points and 8.3 rebounds during his first eight seasons as a member of the Suns. He and Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash led the Suns to three Western Conference finals appearances.

Jerry Welsh [coach]: One of the most successful Division III men's basketball coaches in history, Welsh led SUNY Potsdam to a national title in 1981. Over a three-year span (1985-87), SUNY Potsdam set a Division III record with 60 consecutive victories that included a staggering 254-13 record at home.

Buck Williams [player]: An elite rebounder, Williams ranks third in NBA history in offensive boards (4,526) and 16th in total rebounds (13,017). A four NBA All-Defensive Team, Williams was a key member of two Portland Trail Blazer teams that reached the NBA Finals.

Women's Committee Finalists

1996 United States Women's National Team: Coached by Tara VanDerveer, the '96 squad captured the gold medal while winning each of their eight games with an average margin of victory of over 30 points. The team's headliners included future Hall of Famers Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes, Dawn Staley, Teresa Edwards, Rebecca Lobo, and Katrina McClain.

Jennifer Azzi [player]: A 2021 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, Azzi had a season for the ages in 1990 while at Stanford. That season, she won Naismith College Player of the Year and the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player while leading Stanford to a national title. She was also a member of the 1996 Olympic team.

Elena Delle Donne [player]: An extremely accomplished WNBA player, Delle Donne's list of accolades included being a two-time league MVP and a member of the WNBA's 25th Anniversary Team. She led the Washington Mystics to their first WNBA title in 2019.

Chamique Holdsclaw [player]: Holdsclaw had stellar careers at Tennessee and in the WNBA. After leading Tennessee to three consecutive national titles, Holdsclaw was a six-time All-Star during his 11-year WNBA career. She won a gold medal with the women's Olympic team in 2000.

Candace Parker [player]: Like Holdsclaw, Parker had a memorable run at Tennessee before having even more success in the WNBA. She won two national titles at Tennessee before capturing three WNBA titles and two league MVP awards. Parker also won Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012.

Women's Veterans Committee Finalist

Molly Bolin-Kazmer [player]: Known as "Machine Gun Molly" for her prolific scoring ability, Bolin-Kazmer averaged 32.8 points in 1980-81, which was the highest professional scoring average ever by a woman. She led the Iowa Cornets to back-to-back WBL championship appearances (1979, 1980) and set a single-game scoring record with 55 points on March 2, 1980.

International Committee Finalist

Dušan Ivković [coach]: A former Serbian player, Ivković won two EuroLeague championships (1997, 2012) and led the Yugoslavia national team to an Olympic silver medal in 1988 and to a FIBA World Championship title in 1990. He coached several future NBA stars that included Dražen Petrović, Vlade Divac, and Predrag Stojaković.

Contributors Committee Finalists

Tal Brody: Brody opted to play in Israel despite being the 12th overall pick in the 1965 NBA Draft. During his playing career overseas, Brody won 10 Israeli League titles and six State Cups. In 1979, he became the country's first athlete to receive the Israel Prize, its highest civilian honor.

Mike D'Antoni: One of the most innovative coaches in NBA history, D'Antoni's up-tempo, space-and-pace philosophy has changed how offense is played at virtually every level of basketball. A two-time NBA Coach of the Year, D'Antoni won a gold medal in 2012 as an assistant coach.

Veterans Committee Finalists