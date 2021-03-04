Blake Griffin hasn't suited up for the Detroit Pistons since Feb. 12, as both sides agreed that he would remain out of the lineup until the team facilitated a trade for him or they agreed to a buyout. A couple weeks later and it appears the Pistons will be going down the buyout route with the veteran big man, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

This isn't incredibly surprising -- finding a trade partner willing to take on the aging, injury-riddled Griffin was always going to be difficult. Especially considering he is making $36.8 million this season, and also has a player option worth $38.9 million next year that he'll undoubtedly pick up. But now that Detroit is expected to buy him out of his contract, teams may be more willing to take a chance on him for a more reasonable price tag.

Griffin is averaging a career low in points (12.3) and is shooting under 40 percent for the second straight season. The athleticism he displayed for most of his career has diminished after going through several injuries, and his defense has been subpar as his mobility isn't where it used to be either.

However, a change of scenery may be what Griffin needs, and a less featured role could help him be an effective enough player on both ends of the floor. He's still a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA player who can still be beneficial in some ways. HIs size alone would be a significant upgrade for teams looking for help down low, and while he's shooting near a career low from the field, he can still be effective on offense.

Teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers, all three teams who are relatively thin in the frontcourt, could look to add Griffin whenever he becomes available. He might be a shell of his former self, but it isn't everyday that a multiple time All-Star who was once once of the most coveted players in the league hits the buyout market.