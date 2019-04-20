Blake Griffin injury update: Pistons star active vs. Bucks for Game 3 of NBA playoffs

The Detroit Pistons have had a rough start to their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, losing Game 1 by 35 points and Game 2 by 21. They have a long road back, and likely little chance to win the series, but they will get a big boost for Game 3.

As the series shifts back to Detroit, their star forward Blake Griffin will be active for the first time in the series.

Blake Griffin is active — Keith Langlois (@Keith_Langlois) April 20, 2019

Recent reports indicated the Pistons could be without their star for the entire first round. However, Griffin was spotted participating lightly during the team's shootaround on Wednesday ahead of Game 2. He didn't end up playing, but he apparently showed good enough progress over the following days to get the nod for Game 3.

The issue with the knee has been bothering Griffin since late March, and it caused him to miss several critical regular-season games down the stretch of the season. Earlier in the series, Griffin had said that he would be out on the floor with his teammates to battle the Bucks if it were up to him.

"If it was pain, I would easily play with pain," Griffin said after Game 1, via the Detroit Free Press. "If it was just my decision, I would have played."

While it's not entirely clear what's changed in regards to Griffin's knee over the past few days, this is good news for the Pistons. Already down 2-0, and overmatched against the powerful Bucks, the Pistons likely wouldn't allow Griffin to play unless they were positive that his knee was healthy enough to do so.