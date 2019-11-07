Blake Griffin injury update: Pistons star cleared for basketball activities, listed as day-to-day, per report
Griffin has been sidelined for the start of the season due to knee and hamstring issues
The Detroit Pistons have fared better than most predicted to start the 2019-20 season. They're currently 4-5, and have seen impressive play from Andre Drummond. After making the playoffs a season ago, the Pistons probably would've liked to have gotten out to a better start, however they've been hampered with injuries up and down their roster.
Derrick Rose has been electric for the Pistons, but he's missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. Reggie Jackson will be out at least a month with a back injury. However, the one player Detroit is still waiting to see play is star forward Blake Griffin, who has yet to suit up this season due to a hamstring injury.
Luckily, the return of Griffin could be just around the corner. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Thursday that Griffin has been cleared for all basketball activities and is listed as day-to-day. This comes just days after Griffin himself said that he feels "very close" to making his season debut.
While Rose and Jackson remain out, getting Griffin is a huge boost for a Pistons team that is trying to get back to the playoffs for the second straight year. In his first full season in Detroit, Griffin returned to his All-Star form, averaging a career-high 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
Drummond has been carrying the majority of the workload in Griffin's absence, putting up 21.9 points and a league-leading 18.6 rebounds a night. Yet without Griffin, the Pistons are nowhere near as dynamic compared to if they had him on the floor. Last season, Griffin added a consistent 3-point shot to his arsenal, averaging seven attempts a night and converting them at a career-best 36.2 percent. His strength and size mixed with his ball-handling abilities made it so Detroit could move him anywhere on the floor and he would be effective.
The Pistons have done an admirable job of holding it down in Griffin's absence, and now that he's inching closer to his return, it'll lighten the workload for Drummond and the rest of the supporting cast. They'll still be down a couple guards, but when their roster is back to complete health, they should be a team that could compete for a playoff spot throughout the season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best NBA DFS lineups, Nov. 7 picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Giannis not a fan of load management
The Bucks superstar has never appeared in less than 72 games in a season
-
NBA supports Clippers resting Kawhi
The NBA is OK with Kawhi Leonard missing nationally televised games, for now
-
Bledsoe tries to dribble ball inbounds
Bledsoe momentarily thought he was in a pickup game during Wednesday night's win over the Clippers
-
Clippers vs. Blazers odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Clippers vs. Blazers on Thursday 10,000 times.
-
Kawhi at heart of load-management debate
Leonard has already been a healthy scratch in two nationally televised games this season for...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans