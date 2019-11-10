Blake Griffin injury update: Pistons star to make season debut on Monday against Timberwolves

The Detroit Pistons have fared better than most predicted to start the 2019-20 season. They're currently 4-6, and have seen impressive play from Andre Drummond. After making the playoffs a season ago, the Pistons probably would've liked to have gotten out to a better start but they've been hampered with injuries up and down their roster.

Derrick Rose has been electric for the Pistons, but he's missed the past several games with a hamstring injury. Reggie Jackson will be out at least a month with a back injury. However, the one player Detroit is still waiting to see play is star forward Blake Griffin, who has yet to suit up this season due to a hamstring injury.

Luckily, the return of Griffin is just around the corner. The All-Star big man confirmed on Sunday that he'll be making his season debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

While Rose and Jackson remain out, getting Griffin back is a huge boost for a Pistons team that is trying to get back to the playoffs for the second straight year. In his first full season in Detroit, Griffin returned to his All-Star form, and averaged a career-high 24.5 points, to go along 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Drummond has been carrying the majority of the workload in Griffin's absence, putting up 21.9 points and a league-leading 18.6 rebounds a night. Yet without Griffin, the Pistons are nowhere near as dynamic compared to if they had him on the floor. Last season, Griffin added a consistent 3-point shot to his arsenal, averaging seven attempts a night and converting them at a career-best 36.2 percent. His strength and size mixed with his ball-handling abilities made it so Detroit could move him anywhere on the floor and he would be effective.

The Pistons have done an admirable job of holding it down in Griffin's absence, and now that he's about to return, it'll lighten the workload for Drummond and the rest of the supporting cast. They'll still be down a couple guards, but when their roster is back to complete health, they should be a team that could compete for a playoff spot throughout the season.