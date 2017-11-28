Blake Griffin leaves Clippers-Lakers game early with left knee injury

The already injury-plagued Clippers didn't want to see this. Late in a Monday night game against the Lakers, Blake Griffin got tangled up with some of his own teammates while going for a loose ball. Austin Rivers fell on top of Griffin's leg, but he was able to walk around afterward.

However, after trying to run up and down the floor a handful of times, it became clear that the pain was too much for Griffin to play through. He looked visibly uncomfortable and wasn't able to do what he wanted. He asked out of the game and immediately went to the locker room.

Follow up: Griffin ran up and down a few times and had to ask out of the game. He walked straight to the locker room shaking his head. https://t.co/gM6IXqGp4C — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 28, 2017

After the game, it was reported to be a left knee injury. The Clippers are still not sure how serious it is.

Blake Griffin left knee injury. Clippers waiting to find out how bad it is — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) November 28, 2017

The Clippers are already facing tons of injuries to key players right now. Milos Teodosic is out with plantar fascia and Danilo Gallinari has been out with a strained left glute. Patrick Beverley is out for the season following knee surgery. All of them were expected to play key roles this season, but nobody has been as important to Los Angeles as Griffin.

The Clippers just recently pulled themselves out of a long losing streak -- and after beating the Lakers, they're on a three-game winning streak -- but if they lose Griffin for an extended period of time, that could prove disastrous in what already has been a difficult season.