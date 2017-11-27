Blake Griffin Left Lakers’ Game with Knee Injury, Did Not Return

Blake Griffin got injured in a tussle under the basket, and twisted his knee. He did not return to the game.

While the Clippers won the game against the rival Lakers, Blake Griffin limping to the locker room cast a pallor over the victory.

Blake was fighting for the ball, and was in forced into an awkward position while trying to hold onto it. Unfortunately, Austin Rivers, also attempting to get his hands on it, came down on Griffin’s leg, and pushed it towards the ground. The video doesn’t look good. Hopefully it’s just a bruise or minor strain, but it’s certainly possible Griffin misses some time with the injury.

Blake is by far the Clippers’ best player, and any significant injury to him would force the team into full-fledged tank mode. Hopefully Blake is ok, and returns to the Clippers in short order. More news should come tomorrow. Prayers up for Blake.

Blake to the locker room. Oh no. pic.twitter.com/brmG0GCJDW — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) November 28, 2017