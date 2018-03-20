Blake Griffin on Pistons trade: 'Coming here made me realize what a franchise looks like'
Griffin was traded to the Pistons in a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline
Last summer was one of change for the Clippers. Chris Paul was sent to the Houston Rockets in a big trade, JJ Redick went and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Clippers acquired Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic. Lob City was over, but one thing remained the same: Blake Griffin was the face of the franchise.
The Clippers signed Griffin to a massive five-year, $173 million contract, wooing him with not only the money, but an extravagant ceremony that produced these bizarre t-shirts and ended with the Clippers mock retiring Griffin's jersey. Then, seven months later, Griffin was gone, shipped to the Detroit Pistons in a shocking trade ahead of the deadline.
Griffin, though, is loving his new home. In a recent interview with Marc J. Spears, he praised the Pistons for how they've welcomed him into the franchise, and even seemed to take a little shot at the Clippers. "Coming here made me realized what a franchise looks like," Griffin said. Via The Undefeated:
With Griffin already feeling comfortable and wanted with a Pistons franchise that he believes will be strong next NBA season, he said he has no reason to dwell on his stunning trade from the Los Angeles Clippers in January.
"If I wasn't happy with where I was at or excited to be here, it would take a little bit longer," Griffin said. "But as soon as I got here to Detroit, the franchise, the way they go about taking care of the players, the way they do everything, is first-class. So, that makes the transition much easier. [Coach] Stan [Van Gundy] and the whole staff has been awesome. I'm not looking back.
"I haven't put much thought into it, to be honest. I've been so focused on making this transition and [adjusting] to this change that I haven't put that much thought into it. I never want to be in a place where I'm not wanted. Coming here made me realize what a franchise looks like."
Well then.
Even if he's enjoying his new team, it's certainly understandable that Griffin would still be annoyed with the Clippers. It might not have been their plan in the summer to get Griffin to sign and then immediately trade him, but from Griffin's point of view it would seem he got duped.
But while Griffin might be feeling loved and wanted right now, it will be interesting to see how he feels about Detroit if they aren't able to figure things out next season and struggle once again.
