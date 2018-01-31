Blake Griffin reacts to Clippers-Pistons trade: 'Shocked is a good way to put it'

Apparently we weren't the only ones surprised by the Blake Griffin trade.

The Los Angeles Clippers dealt Griffin to the Detroit Pistons on Monday in exchange for multiple players and picks, which caught most NBA fans off guard given the fact that Griffin spent his first seven-plus seasons with the team and signed a five-year max deal with Los Angeles over the summer.

If you're wondering whether Griffin himself was in on the trade discussions ... he wasn't. During his introductory press conference in Detroit on Wednesday, Griffin shared his reaction to the trade, saying that he was just as surprised as we were.

"Shocked is a good way to put it. I didn't know anything. I pretty much found out when everyone else found out," Griffin said. "It just kind of took a second to realize, OK, like, everything's changing, you know? "But immediately, once you get over that, I got a chance to talk to [Pistons coach] Stan [Van Gundy] on Monday night ... I got a chance to talk to him, and once you start talking basketball your mind kind of switches into that mode. I went onto Synergy that night and looked at some clips and kind of familiarized myself with this team a little bit better. Now it's just, I want to hit the ground running and be a part of this team and be a part of this franchise."

It seems like a discourtesy for the Clippers not to at least inform Griffin of the trade prior to the entire world finding out, but you have to look at it from the team's perspective. If they approached Griffin and let him know a trade was in the works, they would run the risk of the deal falling through at the last second (which happens a lot), and then they'd be stuck with a franchise player who knew he was unwanted.

It's just another reminder that as much as we don't want to believe it, the NBA can often be a cutthroat business.