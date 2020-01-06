Blake Griffin reportedly could be done for season as Pistons' gamble on star has predictably backfired

When the Detroit Pistons traded for Blake Griffin less than two weeks before the 2018 trade deadline, one league scout who spoke with CBS Sports at the time described it as "desperate move by a desperate team." Griffin was in the first year of a five-year, $173 million deal that was going to cripple Detroit's financial flexibility moving forward, he had a significant injury history and even at full health there was little evidence he possessed the ability to single-handedly change the trajectory of a franchise.

But the Pistons, losers of eight straight at the time and sick of clinging to the bottom of Eastern Conference relevance, made the deal anyway, taking themselves into the trio of Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson. It was a flawed plan from the start, and now it has fully, and predictably, backfired.

Detroit missed the playoffs in 2018, squeaked in as a No. 8 seed for a perfunctory first-round sweep in 2019, and this season they're 13-24 with owner Tom Gores recently hinting at a complete tear down. Drummond has been linked to potential trades. Jackson, thanks to an ailing back, has played in just two games this season. And now Griffin is set to see a specialist about his problematic left knee and is considering season-ending surgery, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

It's the latest in a long line of injuries for Griffin, who, to be fair, played at an All-Star level when he first came to Detroit. He gutted his way through two playoff games last season after he'd initially been ruled out for the season with knee tendinitis. He got a standing ovation from the Detroit crowd for his efforts.

But again, this was always about risk vs. reward, as any trade is, and the potential reward of adding Griffin just never justified the risk. If he was ever going to make the Pistons a legitimate title contender, or even a conference-title threat, then sure, take a shot. But that was always an unrealistic ceiling with Detroit's roster and Griffin's clear injury risk. There was just no reason to flirt with a worst-case scenario when your best-case scenario is a middle-of-the-pack team in the Eastern Conference.

So the Pistons asked for it, and indeed the worst-case scenario has played out. Griffin is loading down the books and now he isn't even a trade candidate, if he ever really was in the first place. He still has some $110 million left on his deal if he were to exercise his $40 million player option in 2021-22.

There's a similar situation playing out with Chris Paul in Oklahoma City. Paul is another aging star with a significant injury risk who is making a ton of money, and yet, I'm of the opinion a few teams should be aggressively pursuing a trade for him -- namely the Bucks and 76ers. Why? Because those teams are true title contenders and Paul potentially puts them over the top. The reward justifies the risk. That was never the case with Griffin, and now the Pistons are paying the price.