Blake Griffin Suffers Knee Injury, Prognosis Uncertain
Teammate Austin Rivers lands on the All-Star forward’s leg.
Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin suffered a knee injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game with the Los Angeles Lakers. Teammate Austin Rivers appeared to land on Griffin’s knee, as the following video shows.
No official word yet on the severity of Blake Griffin’s knee injury, but - um - the video does not look good. pic.twitter.com/sUTHGml3do— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) November 28, 2017
The extent of the injury is unknown at this point. Ben Golliver of SI.com reports:
Clippers’ Doc Rivers says Blake Griffin (left knee) will undergo further testing on Tuesday. “It didn’t look good obviously. ... What can you do?” Said Griffin was “down” post-game and left “hoping he just banged it. ... He may be fine, he may not be.”— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) November 28, 2017
Clippers’ Blake Griffin (left knee) exited arena walking under his own power, no crutches or brace. Didn’t take questions from media.— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) November 28, 2017
Griffin leads the Clippers in scoring this year, averaging 23.4 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists. The Clippers’ record stands at 8-11, 10th in the Western Conference.
