Blake Griffin Suffers Knee Injury, Prognosis Uncertain

Teammate Austin Rivers lands on the All-Star forward’s leg.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin suffered a knee injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game with the Los Angeles Lakers. Teammate Austin Rivers appeared to land on Griffin’s knee, as the following video shows.

The extent of the injury is unknown at this point. Ben Golliver of SI.com reports:

Griffin leads the Clippers in scoring this year, averaging 23.4 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists. The Clippers’ record stands at 8-11, 10th in the Western Conference.

