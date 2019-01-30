Blake Griffin trade rumors: Pistons star denies reports; 'You have to consider the source on some of those things'

The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner, which means the rumor mill is operating at full power. Sometimes that can lead to erroneous or exaggerated reports, but it's usually pretty easy to spot them, and those are often just left lingering on Twitter dot com. In rare instances, however, those obscure rumors can make their way to the player themselves.

Such is the case recently with Blake Griffin, who categorically denied wanting a trade from the Pistons on Tuesday night. Following the team's loss to the Bucks, Griffin told the media that he's never requested a trade, and though he's frustrated with how the season is going, believes the team can turn things around.

Pistons owner Tom Gores also said that he hasn't received any word from Griffin or his agents that the big man wants out. Via the Detroit News:

"Myself or my agent or my people haven't said anything. I heard that (rumor) buzzing around a little bit, but you have to consider the source on some of those things," Griffin said. "I am happy here and, of course, I'm frustrated. You should be frustrated — if you're not frustrated, what are you doing playing basketball? "Like Tom, I still believe in this team and we can turn this around and rattle off a couple wins." Gores, who spoke with the media at halftime, said that he hasn't gotten any indications from Griffin or his representation that he wants to be traded. He does, though, understand Griffin's mindset through their tough first half of the season. "Blake and I personally have a commitment with each other. He's supported here; I don't think he feels not supported," Gores said. "I'd be frustrated — I'd want to win. He's having the best season of his life but if you're not winning, who cares? He's a leader, so he's pushing everybody."

It's a strange thing for players to have to deny the odd Twitter rumor that catches fire a bit, but such are the days of social media.

As for Griffin's frustration, it's plain to see why he's feeling that way. He's putting up 26.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, while shooting over 36 percent from 3-point land -- a career-high since he's started taking them regularly. Yet despite his strong play, the Pistons are stuck in ninth place in the East at 21-28, and are three games out of the playoffs, but they will have an opportunity to improve that record on Wednesday night when they face the Mavericks (7 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on).

Perhaps someday he'll get fed up with how things are going in Detroit and request a trade a la Anthony Davis, but it doesn't appear he's reached that point just yet.