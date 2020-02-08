Blazers' Damian Lillard calls out NBA referees after blown goaltending call vs. Jazz: 'They cost us a game'

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard finished the game against the Utah Jazz on Friday night with 42 points, but it was the two points that he didn't get credited with that were the main story of the game.

With the Blazers trailing the Jazz by two with under 20 seconds remaining on the game clock, Lillard drove into the heart of Utah's defense and laid the ball off of the glass at which point Jazz center Rudy Gobert blocked the shot, preventing a basket. On the court the block was ruled clean, despite the fact that it clearly touched the glass before Gobert got his hand on it, meaning it should have been goaltending. You can see the play below:

Needless to say, Lillard was extremely heated after the no-call considering the fact that it ultimately cost Portland an opportunity to walk away with a win.

The Blazers are in the midst of a tight battle for playoff positioning in the extremely competitive Western Conference, and they currently sit outside of the postseason picture at ninth in the West. At this point in the season, every game counts which makes the missed call especially upsetting for Portland.

"We get to the last play of the game, and they miss an easy call," Lillard said after the game, via ESPN. "And then they tell us that's an easy no-call, like that was obviously not a goaltend. Cost us a f---ing game, man. Cost us a game... There ain't no way to take the sting out of it. We can't have the game back. They cost us the game. It's a loss on our record. We in the playoff race and we need every game we can get and we had that type of effort, and they missed an easy call like that. And then you want us to walk away and say nothing. Cost us the game. Of course we gonna have something to say about it. Man, that's B.S."

Shortly after the game concluded, crew chief Josh Tiven admitted that the call was indeed missed, and should have been called as a goaltend. He also explained why the call, or lack thereof, couldn't be reviewed in real-time.

"It was not reviewable since no goaltending call was made on the floor," Tiven said. "Goaltending is only reviewable if we actually call it. The call needs to be made for a goaltending to be reviewable. We've since looked at it via postgame video review, and unfortunately saw that we missed the play, and a goaltending violation should have been called."

Unsurprisingly, Lillard wasn't interested in the admitted error.

"Three referees out there, and they don't call that," Lillard said. "I don't wanna see no report about, 'Oh, we should've called it' or none of that. They cost us the game. We in a playoff race, and they cost us the game on an easy call."

Lillard also took to Twitter to express a similar sentiment:

Considering how close the playoff race is out West, there is a good chance that Portland's playoff fate is going to come down to a game or two in the final weeks of the season. If that's the case, the missed call will certainly stick out as a major missed opportunity. Thus, Lillard had every right to be heated.