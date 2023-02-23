The Portland Trail Blazers were parked in Portland and will now be shorthanded in Sacramento.

Due to a snowstorm on Wednesday, the Blazers spent about six hours on their chartered plane before their flight was canceled at about 9:30 p.m. PT, according to The Oregonian's Aaron Fentress. It took some players up to two hours to get back home, and, after returning to the airport at 9 a.m. Thursday morning, the flight didn't take off until 1:43 p.m. according to Turner Sports' Chris Haynes. Two minutes after takeoff, the team announced that Damian Lillard, the newly crowned 3-point contest champion, will rest against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, as will forward Jerami Grant.

The Blazers were already going to be without Anfernee Simons, who suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain in the last game before the All-Star break, and Jusuf Nurkic, who hasn't played since Feb. 1 because of a left calf strain. Justise Winslow also remains out with a Grade 2 ankle sprain; he hasn't played since Dec. 21.

This is not how any team would like to begin the season's stretch run. But hey, at least all that time on the plane produced this freestyle from Lillard:

We also have this footage of various players walking uncomfortably through the snow to the team plane:

After the game against the Kings, Portland's next game is Sunday at home against the Houston Rockets. Presumably the Blazers will be refreshed and ready to go for that one.