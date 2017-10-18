Blazer’s Edge Night 2018: Help Send 2000 Kids to a Blazers Game

On February 27th, Blazer’s Edge hopes to send 2000 underprivileged kids to see the Trail Blazers play in Moda Center. Can you help?

Each year Blazer’s Edge and its readers send 2000 underprivileged youth and children from the greater Portland area to see the Trail Blazers play live in Moda Center. We’re thrilled to announce that we’re doing it again this year. On February 27th, 2018 Portland’s arena will rock as thousands of young fans who otherwise couldn’t dream of seeing a game live witness the Blazers taking on the Sacramento Kings.

Coming off a thrilling event last year (you may recall that Blazer’s Edge Night, 2017 saw Jusuf Nurkic dominating the Philadelphia 76ers in his breakout game), demand is already high for this year’s game. Before summer ended we had requests from teachers, principals, and social workers representing hundreds of lower-income kids. It’s no longer a matter of whether those 2000 spots will be needed, but how soon they’ll be full.

This experience is incredible for everyone who gets to go. It’s also a total grassroots effort. We, the Blazer’s Edge community, purchase tickets by twos and twenties—some of us hundreds—to make sure those young folks get to go. If you’re excited about the new season, Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic playing together, or just want to pass on your fandom to the next generation, will you consider donating a ticket? The process is easy.

To Donate Tickets to Blazer’s Edge Night, 2018

Head to this URL: http://rosequarter.com/blazersedge/

Click on “Donate Tickets”

Use the promo code BLAZERSEDGE on the purchase page after you’ve selected your tickets.

Tickets are automatically donated when you follow this process.

You can also call our ticket rep, Alec Botts, at 503-963-3926 if you need assistance with the process or cannot donate online.

The gents at the BlazerTag Podcast, where I was recently interviewed, brought together $120 to purchase tickets. Maybe you can get together with office mates, fraternities, or family to do the same. Any way you manage it, thank you for helping make the lives of local youth happier and more exciting.

—Dave / @davedeckard / @blazersedge / blazersub@gmail.com