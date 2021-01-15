Jusuf Nurkic continues to suffer horrendous luck when it comes to injuries. The Portland Trail Blazers big man missed most of the 2019-20 season recovering from a broken leg, only returning in time to join his team for its playoff push in the Disney bubble. He entered this season seemingly healthy, but on Thursday, he suffered a major setback as he left Portland's game against the Indiana Pacers with what the team has announced as a fractured right wrist.

The play occurred in the third quarter. Nurkic took a swipe at the ball as Malcolm Brogdon drove to the basket, and then when Myles Turned attempted to dunk, Nurkic contested with the wrist before crumpling to the floor in serious pain.

There is no definitive timetable for a broken wrist, as the severity of the injury depends on both the type of fracture and where it occurred. Still, being without Nurkic for any extended period is a terrifying proposition for a Portland team already thin up front. Zach Collins has not yet played this season due to ankle surgery, and that leaves the Blazers with only Harry Giles and Enes Kanter as options at center. The former has an extensive injury history of his own and is somewhat inconsistent as a result, the latter struggles mightily on defense.

Nurkic was the only big man on Portland's roster that could consistently be relied upon on both ends of the floor. Now he's going to miss time yet again. For Portland's sake and for Nurkic's, hopefully this injury doesn't wind up being nearly as severe as his last one.