Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III will undergo knee surgery and is expected to miss an extended period of time, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Williams suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, and he and the team are working to determine what type of surgery is needed. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Williams could face season-ending surgery to repair bone and ligament damage that came out of his right kneecap injury. They could also potentially choose a cleanup procedure that would cause Williams to miss two-to-three months.

The Blazers acquired Williams in October as part of the trade that sent Jrue Holiday, whom Portland acquired for Damian Lillard, to the Boston Celtics. On paper, the move made plenty of sense, though Williams has dealt with injuries throughout his career. In Portland, however, he could back up another new addition, Deandre Ayton, who was acquired from the Phoenix Suns. That would, theoretically, allow the Blazers to limit his minutes in order to help keep him healthy.

Instead, Williams has suffered yet another injury. He has dealt with quite a few of them in his brief NBA career. He played in only 209 games across five seasons with the Celtics. A torn meniscus suffered during the 2021-22 season was the most serious of his injuries in the NBA. He missed more than half of last season after undergoing surgery on that knee following Boston's run to the 2022 NBA Finals.

Williams had been playing just 19.8 minutes per game so far this season in Portland, averaging 6.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in that limited sample. Without him, Portland will likely have to ask even more of Ayton, who is already playing 30.1 minutes per game, and rookie Toumani Camara, who is undersized to play center but has looked good thus far as a backup for the Blazers.

