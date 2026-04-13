The No. 7 seed in the Western Conference of the 2026 NBA playoffs will be decided when the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. It is the 7/8 matchup in the 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament, with the winner notching the 7-seed and facing San Antonio in the first round, while the loser will play the Warriors vs. Clippers winner for the 8-seed. Phoenix (45-37) has alternated wins and losses over its last six, prevailing on Sunday over Oklahoma City, 135-103. Portland (42-40) is coming off back-to-back wins and defeated Sacramento, 122-110, on Sunday.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix. The Suns won two of three matchups in the regular season. The latest Blazers vs. Suns odds have Phoenix as 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 217.5. Before making any Suns vs. Blazers picks, check out the Suns vs. Blazers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Suns vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Trail Blazers vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Trail Blazers spread: Phoenix -4.5 at DraftKings Suns vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 217.5 points Suns vs. Trail Blazers money line: Suns -169, Blazers +142 Suns vs. Trail Blazers picks: See picks at SportsLine Suns vs. Trail Blazers streaming: Prime Video

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Top Trail Blazers vs. Suns predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Suns vs. Blazers, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (217.5) in over-under betting. No team in the Western Conference played to the Under more often than Phoenix this season. The Under went 45-37 for Phoenix, with that 55% clip being the fourth-highest in the NBA. The last matchup between these two went under and in a major way, with just 169 combined points in their Feb. 22 contest, which had an O/U of 222.5.

As for Portland, it has heavily leaned under as of late as six of its last eight games have failed to eclipse the total. Additionally, matchups between these two in Arizona have a tendency to be low-scoring affairs as each of their last four meetings in Phoenix have gone under. Both teams are forecasted to allow at least 5 fewer points than what they gave up in the regular season, as postseason games tend to slow down in terms of pace of play. The model has the Under hitting in 61.1% of simulations. See the Trail Blazers vs. Suns spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Suns vs. Trail Blazers picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Suns vs. Blazers, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Trail Blazers vs. Suns line to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.