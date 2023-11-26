The NBA will showcase an eight-game slate on Sunday, with the first game taking place at Fiserv Forum. The Milwaukee Bucks host the Portland Trail Blazers in a cross-conference afternoon battle. Portland is 4-11 overall and 2-6 on the road this season. Milwaukee is 11-5 overall and 7-1 at home, with the Bucks entering on a hot streak with six wins in the last seven games. Khris Middleton (Achilles) and Jae Crowder (adductor) are out for the Bucks, with Anfernee Simons (thumb) and Robert Williams (knee) ruled out for the Blazers.

Blazers vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -13

Blazers vs. Bucks over/under: 232 points

Blazers vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -838, Blazers +554

POR: The Blazers are 6-9 against the spread this season

MIL: The Bucks are 6-9-1 against the spread this season

Why the Blazers can cover

Portland is coming off a strong performance against Utah on Wednesday, and the Blazers have the rest advantage. The Blazers shot 51% from the field and 44% from 3-point range in that game while generating 31 assists, and Portland forced 21 turnovers on defense. Jerami Grant leads the team with 22.8 points per game this season, and he is shooting 40.4% from 3-point range. Grant has 56 points combined in the last two games, and he is facing a Bucks defense that is yielding 1.16 points per possession in 2023-24.

Portland also ranks in the top 10 of the NBA in offensive rebound rate (31.2%) and second-chance points (16.7 per game), with the Bucks ranking near the bottom of the league in turnover creation (12.9 per game) on defense. Defensively, Portland predicates its approach on havoc, with 16.5 turnovers created and 8.6 steals per game this season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks are led by two impactful superstars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Antetokounmpo is a two-time NBA MVP who is averaging 29.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this season. In the last eight games, Antetokounmpo is generating 34.3 points per game on 65.3% shooting, and he is averaging 29.2 points and 12.0 rebounds per game over the last six seasons combined. Lillard is averaging 28.5 points and 8.7 assists per game in his last six outings, and the seven-time All-NBA guard is always a threat to explode on offense.

The Bucks are also unbeaten (5-0) at Fiserv Forum in November and, while the Blazers are dead-last in the NBA in offensive rating, Milwaukee is highly efficient. The Bucks are scoring 1.21 points per possession in the last 10 games, pushing the team's output to 1.185 points per possession this season. Milwaukee also ranks in the top three of the NBA in field goal percentage (49.6%) and 2-point percentage (58.3%), with top-eight marks in 3-point accuracy, 3-pointers per game, free throw attempts per game, and turnover percentage. See which team to pick here.

