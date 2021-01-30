The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at United Center. Chicago is 7-10 overall and 2-5 at home, while Rip City is 9-8 overall and 4-3 on the road.

Bulls vs. Blazers spread: Bulls -2.5

Bulls vs. Blazers over-under: 232 points

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls lost to the Celtics on Monday, 119-103. Zach LaVine shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and six rebounds. His 58 3-pointers are the most through the first 17 games of a season in team history. Thaddeus Young had 16 points and nine assists in addition to nine boards, After Chicago lost its second consecutive game on Monday, Wednesday's scheduled matchup with Memphis was postponed.

The Bulls have lost their last five home games vs. the Blazers. They did win the first meeting of the season with Portland this season, 111-108 on Jan. 5. Coby White had 21 points and a career-best 10 rebounds in that game. Chicago is shooting .414 from 3-point range in the last seven games.

What you need to know about the Blazers

The Blazers took a 104-101 loss against the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Rip City was up 32-17 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Carmelo Anthony had just six points on 3-for-15 shooting. Damian Lillard had 30 points. Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points. He was 0-4 from 3-point range in the first half before making 7-of-9 of his attempts from beyond the arc in the second half.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 18.7 points over his last three games. Lillard has scored 30 in four of his last five games. His 10 games of 30-plus points are the most in the NBA. Robert Covington (concussion) is questionable for Saturday's game. CJ McCollum remains out indefinitely with a a foot injury.

