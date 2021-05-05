The Portland Trail Blazers look to strengthen their playoff position on Wednesday. The Blazers (36-29) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (21-44), with Portland boasting a stellar 20-13 record against the spread in road games this season. Damian Lillard (foot) is probable to play for Portland, with Norman Powell (knee) listed as questionable. Darius Garland (ankle) missed Tuesday's game and remains day-to-day for the Cavs.

Blazers vs. Cavaliers spread: Blazers -11

Blazers vs. Cavaliers over-under: 228 points

Blazers vs. Cavaliers money line: Blazers -600, Cavaliers +450

POR: The Blazers are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

CLE: The Cavaliers are 1-9 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Blazers can cover



Portland is an elite offensive team, scoring 116.3 points per 100 possessions in 2020-21. The Blazers are keyed by a dynamic backcourt of Lillard and CJ McCollum, with both averaging more than 23 points per game. Portland leads the NBA in ball security, committing only 11.2 turnovers per game, and the Blazers are also a top-five team in offensive rebounding, grabbing 10.7 offensive boards per contest. That combination leads to an advantage in the possession battle, and the Blazers are No. 6 in the NBA in 3-point shooting (38.3 percent) and No. 2 in free throw shooting (82.6 percent).

Portland does struggle to generate defensive stops consistently, but Cleveland's offense has been woeful this season. The Cavaliers are scoring only 1.05 points per possession, ranking in the bottom three of the NBA, and they are a bottom-three team in three-pointers, turnovers and overall shooting efficiency. Portland also has the rest advantage, with Cleveland playing an overtime game against Phoenix on Tuesday.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

The Cavaliers are struggling on offense, but they have a path to success against Portland. Cleveland is excellent on the offensive glass, grabbing almost 28 percent of its own missed shots. From there, the Blazers have a porous defense. Portland ranks 29th in the NBA in overall defensive rating, yielding nearly 1.16 points per possession, and the Blazers land below the league's average baseline virtually across the board. On the opposite end, the Cavaliers create havoc at a high level defensively, generating a turnover on approximately 15 percent of defensive possessions.

Cleveland is a top-10 team in steals per game, and the Cavs also channel their aggression responsibly, boasting a top-10 mark in free throw rate allowed. The Cavaliers will need to protect the defensive glass, and they are a top-eight team in second-chance points allowed, giving up fewer than 12 per game. While Portland is dynamic on the perimeter from a scoring perspective, the Blazers also rank last in assists (21.0 per game), and they are reliant on tough shotmaking.

