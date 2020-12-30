The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is 3-1 overall and 1-1 at home, while the Trail Blazers are 2-1 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Clippers won all three games between the two teams last season. Los Angeles is favored by four-points in the latest Clippers vs. Blazers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226. Before entering any Blazers vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Clippers vs. Blazers spread: Clippers -4

Clippers vs. Blazers over-under: 226 points

Clippers vs. Blazers money line: Portland +155, Los Angeles -175

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-101 on Tuesday. Lou Williams had 20 points and five assists off the bench, and the Los Angeles reserves totaled 56 points. It was Williams' 85th career game with at least 20 points and five assists. Seven players scored in double digits as the team had 32 assists. Los Angeles held Minnesota to 41.6 percent shooting from the field.

Paul George had 18 points and six rebounds against Minnesota. Serge Ibaka had 16 points and eight rebounds. Los Angeles shot 53.4 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range on Tuesday. The Clippers bounced back from a 51-point loss to Dallas on Sunday, the worst defeat in the history of the franchise. They trailed at halftime by 50 points, which was the largest deficit in NBA history. Kawhi Leonard (mouth laceration) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game.

What you need to know about the Blazers

Meanwhile, Portland netted a 115-107 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Damian Lillard shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 31 points and five assists, and Gary Trent Jr. shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and had 28 points off the bench. Trent's seven 3-pointers and 10 shots made from the field (on 14 attempts) were career highs. Lillard scored 21 points in the second half. Trent is questionable for Wednesday's game because of a calf injury.

CJ McCollum had his 10th career double-double, finishing with 20 points and 11 assists vs. the Lakers. Jusuf Nurkic and Enes Kanter combined for 26 rebounds. McCollum averaged 23.7 points per game in three matchups with the Clippers last season. He scored 20-plus games in five consecutive games vs. the Clippers. Lillard has made at least three 3-pointers in five of his last seven outings vs. the Clippers.

