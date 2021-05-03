The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. ET Monday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are 35-30 overall and 19-11 at home, while Portland is 36-28 overall and 20-12 on the road. The Blazers won the first meeting of the season, 112-106. Atlanta is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Blazers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is 234.5. Before entering any Blazers vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,400 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,400 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 19 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hawks vs. Blazers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Blazers:

Hawks vs. Blazers spread: Hawks -1.5

Hawks vs. Blazers over-under: 236 points

Hawks vs. Blazers money line: Atlanta -125 Portland +105



What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks beat the Bulls on Saturday, 108-97, snapping a three-game losing streak. The Hawks are tied with the Heat for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket and are one game ahead of the seventh seed. Trae Young scored 33 points to lead Atlanta against Chicago on 9-of-14 shooting and chipped in seven assists.

Clint Capela had 20 points and 11 rebounds against the Bulls and is third in the league in double-doubles with 43. John Collins finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) is probable for Monday's game. De'Andre Hunter (knee) is out.

What you need to know about the Blazers

Portland beat Boston on Sunday, 129-119. The Blazers are now in a three-way tie with the Mavericks and Lakers for the fifth through seventh seeds in the Western Conference. CJ McCollum scored 33 points, while Carmelo Anthony's three-pointer with 1:08 remaining helped seal the win after the Celtics had closed to within two points.

Damian Lillard double-doubled with 26 points and 13 assists on Sunday. Lillard and McCollum combined for 21 points in the fourth quarter to push Portland to a win. Norman Powell had 23 points. Portland has won four consecutive games, all on the road, after losing five straight.

How to make Blazers vs. Hawks picks

The model has simulated Hawks vs. Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hawks vs. Blazers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hawks vs. Blazers spread to jump on Monday, all from the model that is on an incredible 97-60 roll.