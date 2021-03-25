Trade rumors are swirling around the skidding Miami Heat, who are attempting to avoid matching a season-worst losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Miami had won 11 of 12 to surge up the Eastern Conference standings before its current slide that reached four games in Tuesday's 110-100 setback to visiting Phoenix. Portland has dropped two in a row to finish 3-2 on its five-game homestand and now will play the first of four straight on the road against the struggling Heat.

Blazers vs. Heat spread: Heat -3

Blazers vs. Heat over-under: 221 points

Blazers vs. Heat money line: Miami -150, Portland +130

POR: The Blazers commit the second-fewest turnovers at 11.0 per game

MIA: Heat Gs Avery Bradley (calf) and Goran Dragic (back) are questionable for Thursday

Why the Blazers can cover

Portland's high-scoring backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum struggled with their shooting, particularly from long range, in the last two games. They missed all 12 attempts from behind the arc in a blowout loss against Dallas and combined to go 7 of 26 on 3-point attempts in Tuesday's four-point setback vs. Brooklyn. Prior to the cold spell, Lillard had scored at least 30 in seven of eight games, knocking down 46 3-pointers in that span.

The league's No. 2 scorer at 30.1 points per game, Lillard torched the Heat in a pair of meetings last season, hitting six 3-pointers in each while averaging 33.5 points and 10.0 assists. McCollum is averaging 23.8 points despite a recent slump in which he has failed to score more than 16 in five of the last six games. He actually has put up better numbers away from home, averaging 27.7 points, 6.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Why the Heat can cover

Leading scorer Jimmy Butler (21.9 points per game) had his lowest offensive output in over a month but still notched his second straight double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds against Phoenix. He has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in nine of his last 10 games, a span in which he has averaged 8.4 rebounds. Kelly Olynyk and Tyler Herro are due to bust out after shooting a combined 6 of 48 behind the arc in the past five games.

Guard Kendrick Nunn finally snapped out of his 3-point shooting doldrums, connecting on 5 of 9 in Tuesday's loss to Phoenix after hitting just 10 of 42 in his previous nine games. Center Bam Adebayo, who is second on the team in scoring (19.2 points and assists (5.4), has registered 11 double-doubles in his last 16 games. He averaged 16.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists in two meetings against the Trail Blazers last season.

