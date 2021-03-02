The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:30 p.m. ET Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 18-14 overall and 8-6 at home, while the Hornets are 16-17 overall and 7-9 on the road. The Blazers have won 12 consecutive home games vs. the Hornets.

Portland is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Blazers vs. Hornets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 230. Before entering any Hornets vs. Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Trail Blazers vs. Hornets. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Trail Blazers:

Blazers vs. Hornets spread: Blazers -7.5

Blazers vs. Hornets over-under: 230 points

What you need to know about the Blazers

Portland lost to the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday, 102-93. Damian Lillard had 35 points and seven assists. The Blazers have lost a season-high four consecutive games. They lost all three games on their road trip.

The Blazers failed to score 100 points for just the third time this season on Friday. Portland has a 24-6 home record vs. Charlotte. Lillard scored 30-plus points eight times in February and has scored 20-plus points in 21 of his past 22 games.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Charlotte put on a miraculous comeback show on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings in a 127-126 victory. The Hornets overcame an eight-point deficit with just over a minute remaining. Malik Monk hit a driving layup and converted a 3-point play with an added free throw with 1.4 seconds remaining to seal the stunning win.

P.J. Washington shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with a career-high 42 points and nine boards. LaMelo Bell had 24 points and a career-high 12 assists. The Hornets have won three of their past five games. Cody Zeller (hip) and Gordon Hayward (hand) are listed as doubtful, and Devonte' Graham (kneecap) is out for Monday's game.

How to make Blazers vs. Hornets picks

